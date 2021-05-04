Yogi govt orders media professionals be given priority in vaccination drive, free inoculation at workplace

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Yogi govt orders free Covid vaccine for journalists, family members in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided that media officials will be given priority during the vaccination drive against Covid-19. The state government has said that journalists should be allotted separate centres for inoculation, adding that necessary arrangements should also be made at their workplace to administer the vaccine for free of cost if required.

Besides, the government has directed that family members (18+) of journalists should also be given vaccine against Covid-19 for free of cost after following all Covid-19 protocols. The order added that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure the safety of media professionals and their family members during the exercise.

Notably, several states have declared journalists as ‘frontline workers’ and decided to give priority in the vaccination drive as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. States like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and others have declared journalists as frontline workers.

The state government's decision came after News Broadcasters Association (NBA) president and India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma in a letter to the CM urged for giving priority to media professionals in the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Reacting to the state government's decision, Rajat Sharma tweeted: "On behalf of the NBA, I thank Yogi Adityanath as he has decided to make the vaccine available to media professionals and family members. Inoculation can now be done at offices of media organisations."

The third phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group started on May 1 across the country.

Latest India News