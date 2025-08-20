Free AI tool subscriptions should be given to every Indian: Raghav Chadha in Parliament | Video Referring to the UAE, Singapore, and China, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said these countries already provide free AI access or state-supported platforms. He urged India to keep pace and not lag in this technological era.

New Delhi:

In a forward-looking intervention in Parliament on August 20 (Wednesday), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha demanded that the government ensure free access to advanced generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and others for every Indian citizen. Chadha argued that just as the internet and smartphones revolutionised the country, artificial intelligence could become the next big equaliser if made universally accessible.

Global examples cited

Highlighting international practices, Chadha pointed to countries like the UAE, Singapore, and China, where governments are already providing free access to AI tools or building state-supported alternatives for their people. He urged India not to be left behind in this technological race.

AI is an opportunity to dream big: Chadha

Describing AI as "not just a technology, but an opportunity to dream big and accomplish those dreams", Chadha emphasised its potential to transform lives. He asserted that farmers, students, small business owners, and even the elderly could benefit from AI-powered solutions that save time, increase productivity, and enhance decision-making.

Boosting productivity and empowerment

Chadha stressed that access to AI could unlock higher efficiency, empower citizens with knowledge, and drive economic growth. "AI will help boost India’s productivity and save precious time," he said, urging the government to make it a national mission to democratise access to AI tools.