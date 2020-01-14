Image Source : ANI Four killed in road mishap in Tripura-Assam border

At least four people, including two children were killed and seven others injured when a Bolero jeep and a two-wheeler auto collided head on in Tripura-Assam border, police said on Tuesday.

According to Tripura police, some people belonging to tea gardens of adjoining Assam returning their homes by a two-wheeler auto when a passenger laden Bolero jeep dashed the auto killing two children and two young men on the spot.

Seven people of the two vehicles were also injured in the accident, which took place on late Monday evening at Piplagole along northern Tripura-Assam border.

Immediately after the mishap people burnt down the Bolero jeep before the Assam police personnel reached the spot, 225 km north of Tripura capital Agartala.