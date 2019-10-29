Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Former Rajasthan Home Minister passes away

Former Rajasthan Home Minister passes away

Singh was unwell for several days and was admitted to a private hospital here.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: October 29, 2019 15:53 IST
  A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats,
Image Source : TWITTER/KUMARIRUKSHMANI

  A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats, Singh also served as state home minister.

Former Rajasthan Home Minister Digvijay Singh (86) died here on Monday.

Singh was unwell for several days and was admitted to a private hospital here.

A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats, Singh also served as state home minister.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over Singh's death.

ALSO READ | Woman found dead on railway tracks in Rajasthan

ALSO READ | Slain Shopian truck drivers' relatives protest in Rajasthan

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryJ-K cadre IAS, IPS officers to continue in old role Next StoryLodhi Road's Sai Baba Temple to be managed by retd judge  