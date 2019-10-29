Former Rajasthan Home Minister passes away

Image Source : TWITTER/KUMARIRUKSHMANI A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats, Singh also served as state home minister.

Former Rajasthan Home Minister Digvijay Singh (86) died here on Monday.

Singh was unwell for several days and was admitted to a private hospital here.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over Singh's death.

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former Home Minister of #Rajasthan, Sh Digvijay Singh ji. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 29, 2019

राजस्थान के पूर्व गृहमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह जी के निधन पर मैं गहरा शोक व्यक्त करता हूँ। इस मुश्किल घड़ी में मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों के साथ हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह आघात सहने का संबल प्रदान करें। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) October 29, 2019

