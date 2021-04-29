Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid-19, discharged from AIIMS

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Former PM Manmohan Singh recovered from Covid-19

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi on Thursday after recovering from Covid-19, news agency ANI quoted AIIMS official, as saying. He was admitted on April 19 following Covid-19 positive test report.

Manmohan Singh earlier sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

In a letter to the prime minister, the veteran Congress leader said one must not look at absolute numbers but the total percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

Invoking compulsory licensing provisions for drug manufacturers and giving some flexibility to states to define categories of frontline workers who can be vaccinated even if they are below 45 years are some of the steps mooted by him.

"The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated," he said in his letter.

India on Thursday recorded new high of 3.79 lakh Covid cases, over 3,600 deaths in last 24 hours. A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.

Latest India News