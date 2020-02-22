Former MP and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose' kin Krishna Bose passes away

Three-time Lok Sabha member and noted educationist Krishna Bose, wife of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's nephew Sisir Bose, died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest on Saturday, family sources said. Bose, 89, left behind two sons and her only daughter.

Bose became a member of the Lok Sabha in 1996 after she won from Jadavpur on a Congress ticket. Later, she won from the same constituency in 1998 and 1999 as a Trinamool Congress candidate. She was also the chairperson of the Netaji Research Bureau.

Who was Krishna Bose?

Krishna Bose was an Indian political, educator and social worker. She a Member of Parliament elected from the Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal as an All India Trinamool Congress candidate. She taught at City College, Kolkata for 40 years, and thereafter remained its principal for 8 years. She taught at City College, Kolkata for 40 years.

Bose had been actively involved in public work. She was the president of the Trust of the Institute of Child Health, Calcutta and chaired the Council of the Netaji Research Bureau, the president of Vivek Chetana – a non-profit organisation for disadvantaged women and children and a member of the international P.E.N. Krishna was a columnist for journals in English and Bengali such as Desh, Anandabazar Patrika, Jugantor, Amrit Bazar Patrika, The Statesman, Telegraph, Illustrated Weekly of India. She also worked in the areas of women and child development and for the welfare of the handicapped.