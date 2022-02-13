Former Kenyan PM thanks Modi, claims 'Ayurveda' brought his daughter's eyesight back | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister of Kenya Raila Amolo Odinga, during their meeting

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Sunday extended his thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying traditional medicine brought his daughter's eyesight back. "By using traditional medicines, my daughter finally has her eyesight back, and this gave us a lot of confidence", he told news agency ANI.

He also urged PM Modi to bring this treatment method (Ayurveda) to Africa, so it can help others as well. "I've discussed with PM Modi to bring this treatment method to Africa & use our indigenous plants for therapeutics", he said.

Odinga's daughter Rosemary was undergoing treatment at Kerala's Ayurvedic hospital. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017. She had undergone surgery in Nairobi. But in the post-operative period, Rosemary complained of severe loss of eyesight.

The Kenyan leader also said that treatment at hospitals in Kenya, South Africa, Germany, Israel and China did not help in any significant restoration of sight.

In 2019, Rosemary travelled to India and underwent treatment at Shreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala. She felt that the Ayurvedic treatment that she received there was helping her.

