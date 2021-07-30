Former Karnataka CM Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SIDDARAMAIAH Welcoming Madhu, Assembly Opposition leader Siddaramaiah asked him to continue to his father- Bangarappa's legacy.

Madhu Bangarappa, ex-JD(S) MLA and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister, the late S Bangarappa, on Friday officially joined the Congress party.

He, along with his supporters, joined the grand old party here in the presence of Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah, state unit President D K Shivakumar, and a host of other party leaders.

"I promise to the Congress leadership that I will try my best to live up to the expectations that they have in me as Bangarappa's son and work day and night to bring the party back to power," Madhu Bangarappa said after his induction.

Stating that it is only through Congress that the poor and weaker sections can justice, he said "I will take up whatever responsibility I'm given and work for the party. Bangarappa's followers are today in various parties, I will try to get them back to Congress."

Madhu in March had announced his decision to join the Congress, quitting the JD(S), where he was the party's working president.

"Happy to welcome my political guru S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa into our Congress Party today. Our aim is to strengthen the party with focused and like-minded individuals and I am sure Madhu Bangarappa will work towards the same," Shivakumar said after inducting him into the party. Welcoming Madhu, Siddaramaiah asked him to continue to his father- Bangarappa's legacy.

"I see Bangarappa's concern for the people, especially weaker and backward sections in Madhu too. I wish him the best," he said.

Surjewala in a tweet said, "A New Beginning, A New Start... Yet the same old legacy continues...Our tall leader, late Shri S Bangarappa...to our young and dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa! Karnataka Congress is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!!"

Madhu was defeated by his brother Kumara Bangarappa of the BJP in Soraba constituency in the 2018 assembly polls. He had also contested the 2018 Lok Sabha bypolls on a JD(S) ticket and lost to the BJP.

He was in the past associated with the Kannada film industry as an actor and producer and has had his stints with the BJP and Samajwadi Party when his father Bangarappa joined these parties.

Bangarappa, who had been in and out of the Congress, was the Chief Minister of Karnataka during 1990-92.

