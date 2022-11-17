Former bureaucrat CV Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

Follow us on Image Source : @DRCVANANDABOSE2/TWITTER CV Ananda Bose is a former civil servent

CV Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it added.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr CV Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Bose will replace Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

Meanwhile, Rajbhawan became center of politics during Jagdeep Dhankhar's tenure. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and then Governor Dhankar were at loggerheads over several issues.

Mamata on several occasions claimed that the Governor of state works at the behest of political masters (BJP leaders).

A matter of fact is that several states where non-BJP government is functioning are facing political battle between Chief Minister and the Governor. Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Kerala are top in the list.

(With PTI input)

