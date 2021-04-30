Image Source : PTI Former AG Soli Sorabjee succumbs to COVID 19

Former Attorney General and Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee succumbed to Covid 19 on Friday morning. His family informed of his demise. The 91-year-old had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

He was infected from the virus and was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his regret over Sorabjee's demise. "Anguished to learn about the passing away of Shri Soli Sorabjee, a noted jurist and former Attorney General of India. Sorabjee was a doyen of the legal fraternity, who will always be remembered for his contribution in the field of constitutional law. My condolences to his family", he tweeted.

Sorabjee served as the Attorney General of India twice and was in the legal profession for more than seven decades. He was born in 1930, enrolled at the bar in 1953, and was designated Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in 1971.

