Follow us on Image Source : ANI Former AAP MLA joins Punjab Congress in presence of CM Channi

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections slated for 2022, former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby on Wednesday joined the Punjab Congress, one day after quitting her former party on Tuesday. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomed her to the party in Chandigarh. Ruby was earlier an AAP MLA from Bhatinda Rural.

(Further details awaited)

Latest India News