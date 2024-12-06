Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Bangladesh on December 9: MEA on rising attacks on Hindus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vikram Mistri

India has once again expressed concern over ongoing legal matters in Bangladesh and the rising violence against its Hindu minority, emphasising the importance of fairness, justice, and transparency in the treatment of Indian nationals and minority communities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated its position regarding the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was detained at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last month on charges of sedition. During a press briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We have spoken on this issue earlier. We would like to reiterate our expectation that relevant legal processes underway in Bangladesh are executed in a fair, just, and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of concerned individuals.” India continues to monitor the situation closely and has called for due process in the handling of the case.

Jaiswal also highlighted the escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, where reports suggest over 200 attacks on the Hindu community across more than 50 districts since August 5, 2024. This violence has intensified after the change in leadership in Bangladesh, with Muhammad Yunus assuming power following the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government. India has expressed grave concern about these attacks and the rise in extremist rhetoric targeting religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Amid these growing tensions, India has urged the Bangladesh government to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the protection of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, and safeguard their rights. “We are closely following the situation and call on the Bangladesh authorities to address the surge in violence,” Jaiswal stated.

India’s concerns were further reflected in the upcoming visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Bangladesh, scheduled for December 9, 2024. Misri is set to hold Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) with his Bangladeshi counterparts to discuss key bilateral issues, including security, trade, and the protection of minorities. “Foreign Office consultations led by the Foreign Secretary are a structured engagement between India and Bangladesh. We look forward to this meeting,” Jaiswal said.

Regarding the escalating situation in Syria, the MEA spokesperson expressed concern over the recent intensification of fighting in northern Syria. “We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation,” the spokesperson said. India has approximately 90 nationals in Syria, including 14 working in various United Nations organizations. The MEA assured that the Indian Mission in Syria remains in close contact with its nationals to ensure their safety and security amidst the conflict.

The visit comes at a time of heightened diplomatic sensitivity, with relations between India and Bangladesh strained over the safety of Hindus and the handling of legal cases like that of Chinmoy Krishna Das. India has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and upholding human rights while continuing to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.