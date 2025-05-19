Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to brief Parliamentary panel on India-Pakistan conflict today Foreign Secretary Misri is likely to update the Parliamentary panel on a range of issues, including the current state of diplomatic engagement with Islamabad, cross-border security challenges, and the broader implications for regional stability.

New Delhi:

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is all set to brief a parliamentary committee on the India-Pakistan conflict to provide a comprehensive information on the Operation Sindoor and recent tensions between the two countries.

The Foreign Secretary’s briefing comes against the backdrop of the Indian armed forces carrying out Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Misri is likely to update the Parliamentary panel on a range of issues, including the current state of diplomatic engagement with Islamabad, cross-border security challenges, and the broader implications for regional stability.

Earlier, he had updated members on key foreign policy issues, including India's evolving relations with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, and recent developments in its diplomatic ties with nations like Canada.

After three days of intense conflict, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on halting all military actions on May 10

Notably, the Foreign Secretary will brief the panel, which is being by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, on the "current foreign policy developments regarding India and Pakistan" on Monday and Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Central government has decided to send all-party delegations to 33 global capitals to brief global leaders on India's resolve to deal with terrorism firmly against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.