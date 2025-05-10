Flying objects banned in Amritsar after multiple Kamikaze drones get spotted District Magistrate of Amritsar, Sakshi Sawhney, has banned flying objects in the city with immediate effect. This action was taken after multiple Kamikaze drones spotted flying over Amritsar on Saturday morning.

New Delhi:

Early morning on Saturday, multiple Kamikaze drones sent from Pakistan were spotted and taken down by the Indian air defence system. Keeping in mind the security, the District Magistrate of Amritsar, Sakshi Sawhney, has banned flying objects in the city with immediate effect. It is significant to note that only force and administration drones will be exempted and strict action will be taken against others.

Flying objects have been banned in Amritsar

The Official notice by the IAS read, 'It has been observed that Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are being used in Amritsar to harm the public, smuggle drugs, do photography and collect sensitive information, which can be a very big threat. Therefore, any kind of flying object has been banned in Amritsar. Only the drones of the force and administration are exempted; if anyone flies UAVs without permission, strict action will be taken under the law.'

(Image Source : FILE IMAGE)Amritsar DM's official notice

Multiple Kamikaze drones were spotted flying over Amritsar

For the unversed, today at 5 am, a drone sent from Pakistan was seen near Amritsar Khasa Kent, which was shot down by the air defence system. Defence officials said that on Saturday that Pakistan launched Byker YIHA III Kamikaze drones, putting Punjab's residential areas in jeopardy. At 5 AM today, Army Air Defence cannons destroyed the same in the air, thwarting the attempt. The drone was designed to target innocent persons and civilian areas.

In the latest development in Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army successfully intercepted and shot down a Pakistani missile, the Abdali, in mid-air over Jaisalmer. This missile, with a range of about 450 km, is part of Pakistan's attempt to escalate conflict with India. Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, India shot down two Pakistani fighter jets over the airspace near Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday morning.

Also Read: Multiple Kamikaze drones spotted flying over Amritsar, destroyed by Indian air defence units