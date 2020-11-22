Image Source : INDIA TV Flying object spotted in J&K's Mendhar sector along LoC: Reports

Amid surge in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army, a flying object was spotted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Pooch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

According to news agency ANI, the object seen flying over the Indian territory was a drone. However, the security agencies are trying to determine if the object was actually a drone or something else.

Earlier on Friday, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector.

According to Border Security Force (BSF) sources, two drones came from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir at around 6 pm on Friday. BSF troops fired upon them.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

