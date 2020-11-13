Jammu and Kashmir: 3 civilians killed in Poonch as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Image Source : ANI 3 civilians killed in Poonch as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Three civilians killed and six were injured on Friday as Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the fourth consecutive day.

Defence Spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 2.45 p.m. Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Sawjian sector.

The spokesman said Indian army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Friday for the fourth day running. Pakistan violated the ceasefire in three other sectors of the LoC during the last three days.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

(With IANS inputs)

