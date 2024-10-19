After Air India Express, five IndiGo flights receive bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

After Air India Express and Vistara, five IndiGo flights received bomb threats on Saturday. According to the information, all the flights are directed to making emergency landing. Sources suggest that three flights have landed at the Delhi Airport including, flights operating between Jeddah-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Chandigarh and Jodhpur-Delhi.

IndiGo flights which received bomb threats are:

6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul

6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul

6E 108 operating from Hyderabad Chandigarh

6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai

6E 184 operating from Jodhpur to Delhi

Regarding the Jodhpur-Delhi flight, the airline said that the aircraft landed in Delhi and customers disembarked the aircraft.

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

The threat to IndiGo flights came after a similar threat to the Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight led to an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport in the early hours of Saturday. However, the threat later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

Air India Express flight number IX-196 received a bomb threat on Saturday at 12:45 am. The flight with 189 passengers onboard made a safe emergency landing at the airport at 1.20 am, an official said. The plane was checked thoroughly but nothing suspicious was found, he said. Notably, the bomb threats to flights have increased in the week.

Other bomb threats this week

Earlier on Wednesday, Akasa Air flight QP 1335 flying from Delhi to Bengaluru declared an emergency after it received a security alert arising from a bomb threat. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 3 infants and 7 crew members onboard. The flight was promptly redirected back to IGI Airport, Delhi, where it landed safely later.

On Tuesday, an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada after a bomb threat. After the bomb scare report, the airline re-screened the plane and passengers and activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers. Another Air India flight from Madurai to Singapore also received a bomb threat on Tuesday following which, two Singapore Armed Forces jets escorted the aeroplane from populated areas. Moreover, an IndiGo flight which took off from Saudi Arabia for Lucknow received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing at Jaipur airport. It was taken to the isolation bay.

Notably on Monday also, two international IndiGo flights operating from Mumbai received a bomb threat after which the flight security check was undertaken The flights were destined for Jeddah and Muscat. Additionally, an Air India flight which took off from Mumbai and was bound for New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. The passengers of the flight were disembarked and the aircraft was thoroughly searched.

(Reported by: Anamika Gaur)