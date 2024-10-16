Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight receives bomb threat, returns to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representative Image

Amid the alarming rise in the cases of bomb threats to flights, Akasa Air flight QP 1335 flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on Wednesday declared an emergency after it received a security alert arising from a bomb threat. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 3 infants and 7 crew members onboard.

In a statement, the airline said, "Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation." The statement further reads, "The Captain is following all required emergency procedures for a safe landing in Delhi."

Flight landed safely

The airline stated that a security alert related to a bomb threat was received concerning an Akasa Air flight which was en route from Delhi to Bangalore. Following standard safety protocols, the flight was promptly redirected back to IGI Airport, Delhi, where it landed safely, the airline added. The aircraft has been positioned at an isolation bay, and all necessary procedures are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Bomb threats to flights in last two days

This comes in the wake of rising bomb threats to the flights. On Tuesday, an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Canada after a bomb threat. After the bomb scare report, the airline re-screened the plane and passengers and activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers. Another Air India flight from Madurai to Singapore also received a bomb threat on Tuesday following which, two Singapore Armed Forces jets escorted the aeroplane from populated areas. Moreover, an IndiGo flight which took off from Saudi Arabia for Lucknow received a bomb threat on Tuesday, prompting the flight to make an emergency landing at Jaipur airport. It was taken to the isolation bay.

Notably on Monday also, two international IndiGo flights operating from Mumbai received a bomb threat after which the flight security check was undertaken The flights were destined for Jeddah and Muscat. Additionally, an Air India flight which took off from Mumbai and was bound for New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. The passengers of the flight were disembarked and the aircraft was thoroughly searched.