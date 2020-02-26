Flash protests in Hyderabad against Delhi violence

Flash protests were held at few places here on Tuesday night, condemning the violence in Delhi and the alleged complicity of Delhi Police. Candle-light protests were held at Toli Chowki, Seven Tombs Road, King Koti and Yakutpura.

Protestors including women raised slogans against Delhi Police, condemning their brutality. They were also carrying placards demanding the withdrawal of the CAA, NPR and NRC.

However, police foiled a candle-light march on Neklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Some activists had called for the march to condemn Delhi Police's brutality and right-wing violence. A large number of policemen were deployed in the area and the road was deserted even before 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had appealed to citizens to remain alert and united to see that no mischief-maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi. "Our Patrol cars and Bike patrols are your closest friend. Don't allow rumour-mongering. Take pride in our beautiful city Hyderabad," he said.

He also urged the national media not to show the disturbing visuals of the Delhi riots. "It disturbs the mind of common peace-loving people. These are testing times for all of us and we all have to work together and ensure that mischief-makers do not take advantage," he said.

