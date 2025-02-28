Five national highways closed in Himachal amid rain and snowfall, educational institutes closed Schools have been closed in several areas including, Kullu, Chamba and Manali. However, the CBSE Board examinations would be held as scheduled.

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing heavy snowfall and rain. The adverse climate triggered landslides and blocked key roads and national highways on Friday. As per State Disaster Management Authority, 583 roads, including 5 National Highways are closed, 2263 DTRs distribution transformers impacting the power supply are interrupted and 279 water supply schemes are hampered in the state. Schools and colleges are closed in several areas.

The Meterological Centre in Shimla issued an alert for heavy rain and snowfall in many parts of the State, including the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. Torrential rains have caused flooding and landslides in lower areas in Kullu district.

Roads blocked in several areas

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S Ravish informed that many link roads and main road on the left bank are blocked due to rains since last 15-16 hours.

Threat of avalanche in tribal areas

As per the officials, there was a threat of avalanche over tribal areas and other higher reaches above 2,300 metres altitude, and people have been advised to restrict outdoor movement and take necessary precautions.

Due to the road blockade, several areas in Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Shimla districts are cut off from the rest of the state

CM urges people to stay away from rivers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged people to stay away from rivers and streams as the parts of the state, including the district of Kullu, battled heavy rains and snowfall.

"I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu said while talking to reporters. "I spoke with the Deputy Commissioners of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti. We welcome the rains, but Kullu witnessed heavy downpours. We have directed to open the gates for one of the power project dams," he added.

Educational institutes closed

Officials said all educational institutions, including colleges, have been closed in Chamba, Kullu and Manali. However, the CBSE Board examinations would be held as scheduled.

As per a weather update, Kothi received the highest snowfall of 120 cm till 8.30 am, followed by Khadrala 115 cm, Keylong 75 cm, Kalpa 46 cm, Kukumseri 38.8 cm, Sangla 23.5 cm and Nichar and Moorang 15 cm each.