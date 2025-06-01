Five killed, one injured as pickup vehicle crashes into bridge railing in Himachal's Mandi The accident took place when the vehicle was on its way from Ludhiana in Punjab to IIT Kamand in Mandi. Initial investigation into the accident revealed that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit the railings of the bridge.

Mandi (HP):

In a tragic accident, five workers were killed while one sustained serious injuries when the pickup vehicle they were travelling in rammed into the railings of a bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when the vehicle was on its way from Ludhiana in Punjab to IIT Kamand in Mandi. Initial investigation into the accident revealed that the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit the railings of the bridge.

Who all died in the accident?

The deceased have been identified as Sukhvinder, Umesh and Sagar, all three belonging from different parts of Punjab, while two others are yet to be identified. The driver of the vehicle for whom it was a close shave has been admitted to a hospital, SP, Mandi, Sakshi Verma said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation in the case is underway.

Tempo overturns in Himachal’s Dhusada area, 26 injured

In a separate incident, twenty-six people, including a child, were injured when a tempo carrying them overturned, earlier this month, in the Dhusada area. The incident occurred as the driver attempted to swerve and avoid a collision with another vehicle, police said on Saturday.

The victims, mostly migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, had travelled to Panoh earlier that day to work in the fields. On their return journey, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the overturning.

Hearing the cries for help, local residents rushed to the scene and assisted in the rescue efforts. The injured were transported to the hospital using 108 ambulances. Among them, a child with serious injuries was referred to PGI Chandigarh for advanced treatment.

A case has been registered, and Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

(With PTI inputs)