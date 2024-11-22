Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Fishing vessel collides with Indian Navy submarine off Goa coast; 11 rescued, 2 missing

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft for the rescue mission. Moreover, the Navy has also ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: November 22, 2024 13:41 IST
Image Source : REUTERS The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a maritime incident on Thursday, a fishing vessel with 13 crew members collided with an Indian Navy submarine approximately 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast. As per officials, the Indian Navy promptly initiated a large-scale rescue operation, successfully saving 11 of the crew members. Efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining individuals. Details surrounding the collision and the condition of the submarine are yet to be disclosed. 

Navy's rescue efforts in full swing

The Navy has deployed extensive resources to locate the two missing crew members of the fishing vessel. Coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai is also ongoing. Meanwhile, additional assets, including Coast Guard resources, have been mobilised to intensify rescue efforts.

Investigation underway

While the search operation continues, an investigation has been launched to determine the causes behind the collision. The Navy has assured further updates as additional information becomes available.

