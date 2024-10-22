India unveils new nuclear-capable submarine: Know how Indian Navy is closing its gap with China

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India unveils new nuclear-capable submarine.

In a major step to strengthen nuclear deterrence, India has launched its fourth nuclear-powered submarine (SSBN) at the Ship Building Center in Visakhapatnam. It came at a time of diplomatic tension with Canada. Dubbed S4*, the SSBN was quietly launched on October 16, as Defense Minister Rajnath Singh recently inaugurated a low-cost naval base in Telangana. The facility enhances strategic command and control communication capabilities with India’s naval assets.

Boost for India's nuclear deterrent

India’s push to strengthen its naval blockade is evident in the recent deployment of its fourth SSBN, S4*, with 75% indigenous components to the submarine at K-10. 4 ballistic missiles with a range of 3,500 km to bolster India's second-largest power. S4* follows INS Arihant (S2) and INS Arighat (S3), both of which are already in service. INS Arighat was launched in August 2024, while INS Aridhaman (S4) is scheduled to be launched next year.

Strategic imperative for nuclear submarines

India’s increasing focus on maritime intercepts stems from China’s growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) and its vulnerability to long-range missile-launched aircraft attacks, particularly from China’s Dong Feng of the series. Nuclear submarines capable of remaining submerged for extended periods provide excellent stealth and survival, making them crucial to maintaining strategic dominance in the IOR.

Future planning and submarine expansion

India's naval fleet is poised for expansion after the government approved the development of two new nuclear-powered strike submarines (SSNs). In addition to this, the expected delivery of Kalvari-class INS Vagsheer this year has increased the number of conventional submarines and plans for three advanced diesel attack submarines in conjunction with the French Navy to counter the repeated surges of Chinese warships in the region.

Arihant-class submarines and beyond

Arihant-like submarines, India’s first indigenous SSBNs, have become an integral part of the country’s strategic heritage. With the S4* having completed its class, plans include more advanced large submarines delivering intercontinental ballistic missiles with a range of more than 5,000 km. These developments provided India with sea-based nuclear deterrence, which is critical to security strategy in the Indo-Pacific region.

