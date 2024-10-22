India launches fourth nuclear-powered submarine to strengthen naval fleet

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative Image

As intensified measures are underway to augment the submarine fleet of the Indian Navy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched India's fourth and latest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Vishakhapatnam this week.

Significantly, 75 per cent of the new submarine is indigenous and is named S4* for now. The strengthening nuke submarine fleet will provide a nuclear deterrence to India's adversaries and security to the large coastline. The Defence Minister launched the submarine project on October 16. The development comes as the production of the third nuclear-powered submarine INS Aridhaman is already going on. This highlights India's continuous efforts to bolster its arsenal to deal with any predictable or unpredictable adversities in a highly anarchic global order.

Notably, two nuclear submarines INS Arihant and INS Arghat have already been commissioned into Indian Navy. INS Arighat was commissioned in August this year. INS Aridhaman will be commissioned next year. On October 9, the Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) provided a clearance to develop two nuclear-powered attack submarines given the evolving defence landscape of the Indo-Pacific.