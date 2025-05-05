First visuals of Amarnath Shivling surface, check exclusive photos on India TV India TV offers exclusive first glimpses of the Amarnath Shivling two months ahead of the Yatra, as preparations intensify amid heavy snowfall and rising pilgrim registrations.

Srinagar:

As the countdown to the Amarnath Yatra begins, devotees are eagerly awaiting the sacred journey to witness the legendary Shivling made of ice. This year, India TV is offering a unique opportunity to the devotees by presenting the first-ever live view of the Amarnath Shivling, two months before the official start of the Yatra. While the official pilgrimage is set to begin in July, some fortunate devotees have already made their way to the holy cave and captured images of the revered Shivling, which they shared with India TV.

These devotees, hailing from Punjab, were among the first to make it to the Amarnath cave. However, as of now, no officials from the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board or security personnel have reached the cave. The early access to the site has only heightened the excitement among the devotees who are anxiously waiting for the Yatra to commence.

Preparations for yatra underway amid heavy snowfall

The preparations for this year’s Amarnath Yatra are in full swing, with authorities working tirelessly to clear the snow-covered paths for pilgrims. The snow clearance work has been started on both major routes—Baltal and Chandanwari—so that the tracks can be made walkable for the pilgrims well in advance. However, the snow on the paths has been unusually heavy this year, making the task more challenging. Reports indicate that the snow ranges from 10 to 20 feet in certain areas, presenting a significant hurdle for those involved in clearing the way.

Jammu and Kashmir LG reviews yatra preparations

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, visited the Amarnath Yatra transit camp at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar on Monday to review the ongoing preparations for the pilgrimage. Despite the unfortunate Pahalgam attack, the enthusiasm among devotees has remained unaffected, with thousands eager to participate in the Yatra. According to the latest reports, over 360,000 pilgrims have already registered for the Yatra, and the numbers are expected to rise as the official date draws closer.

Record snowfall along yatra routes

This year, the snowfall along the Yatra routes has been much heavier than in previous years, which is making the journey even more challenging for the authorities. The tracks are still covered with significant snow, but efforts to clear the paths are in full force. Photographs from locations like Panjtarani and Sheshnag clearly show the extent of the snow, underscoring the difficulties in ensuring the safety and accessibility of the routes for the pilgrims.

Yatra dates announced

The 2025 Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 and will conclude on August 19, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. As always, devotees from all corners of the country are gearing up for the spiritual journey to the Amarnath cave, where they will seek blessings from Baba Barfani, Lord Shiva.

Stay tuned to India TV for the latest updates and live coverage of the Amarnath Yatra, bringing you the first-ever glimpses of the sacred Shivling and the latest news surrounding the preparations for the pilgrimage.