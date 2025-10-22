First pictures of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail cell that will house fugitive Mehul Choksi | See pics A Belgian court has confirmed that the crimes cited by India in the extradition case of the fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi are also recognised as offences under Belgian law. The court noted that Choksi faces extradition under the Belgian Extradition Act of 1874.

Mumbai:

The first images of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail cell, where fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi will be lodged upon his return to India, have emerged. The fugitive will be lodged in barrack no. 12, where there are two cells, and Choksi will be kept in one of the cells. India has submitted the first official pictures of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to Belgian authorities.

The images show a 46-square-meter barrack comprising two cells, each equipped with private toilets and basic amenities. These photos of Mumbai's high-security prison that also holds 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab's cell, were shared by India as part of its official response to refute Mehul Choksi’s claims that Indian prisons are overcrowded and unsafe.

The images, part of a set of six technical sheets titled "Prison Conditions Barrack 12, Arthur Road Prison, Mumbai", were prepared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and filed by Indian authorities to demonstrate the adequacy and safety of the prison facilities.

What are the facilities provided in the cell?

The barrack is protected by a steel structure after clearing the ground level of 20 feet on three sides to allow free passage of light and air inside the jail. For security and any emergency, police personnel are deployed round the clock.

The cell has sufficient sources of natural light. The cell has one main door, three windows, and five upper ventilators, which ensure fresh air with cross ventilation. Once the lights are switched on, six hanging tube lights provide sufficient light in the cell. The three ceiling fans are there to maintain enough air circulation. One TV is also provided for news and entertainment.

The cell also features an attached toilet, equipped with all basic amenities for daily use.

There is a long walking area for the inmates outside the barrack where they can take a stroll in the mornings or evenings.

A mobile jammer is installed at the beam level, and a CCTV camera is positioned near the ventilator to ensure constant monitoring. The affidavit emphasises that the unit has been freshly refurbished and complies with international detention standards.

The submission is part of an official affidavit by the Government of India before the Belgian Court, where Mehul Choksi has opposed his extradition, citing alleged threats to his life and concerns about prison conditions in India.

Choksi is wanted in connection with the over Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam.

What is the PNB scam?

​The Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam is one of the largest financial frauds in the country's history, involving fraudulent transactions totaling approximately Rs 13,000 crore. The scam came to light in early 2018 and was primarily orchestrated by jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, along with certain PNB employees.​

The alleged fraud was executed through the misuse of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs), which are bank guarantees issued for overseas credit. Between 2011 and 2018, two employees at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai issued unauthorized LoUs via the SWIFT system without recording them in the bank's core systems. This allowed Nirav Modi’s firms, including Diamond R US, Solar Exports, and Stellar Diamonds, to secure credit from other Indian banks' overseas branches without proper collateral.

