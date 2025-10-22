Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Mehul Choksi suffers setback as Belgium court orders extradition to India: 'Will receive fair trail'

Mehul Choksi suffers setback as Belgium court orders extradition to India: 'Will receive fair trail'

The court in Antwerp also pointed out that Choksi is not a citizen of Belgium and it has accepted that he is a 'foreign national' as defined in law.

Mehul Choksi is taken in a wheelchair to the Magistrates court by police after his arrest.
Mehul Choksi is taken in a wheelchair to the Magistrates court by police after his arrest. Image Source : AP
Reported ByAtul Bhatia  Edited ByAalok Sen Sharma  
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Mehul Choksi has suffered another setback after a Belgium court ruled that there are no legal barriers in his extradition to India in the case pertaining to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, noting that the fugitive businessman will receive a fair trail and security there. The court in Antwerp also pointed out that Choksi is not a citizen of Belgium and it has accepted that he is a 'foreign national' as defined in law.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News Mehul Choksi PNB Case Punjab National Bank
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\