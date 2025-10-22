Mehul Choksi suffers setback as Belgium court orders extradition to India: 'Will receive fair trail' The court in Antwerp also pointed out that Choksi is not a citizen of Belgium and it has accepted that he is a 'foreign national' as defined in law.

New Delhi: Mehul Choksi has suffered another setback after a Belgium court ruled that there are no legal barriers in his extradition to India in the case pertaining to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, noting that the fugitive businessman will receive a fair trail and security there. The court in Antwerp also pointed out that Choksi is not a citizen of Belgium and it has accepted that he is a 'foreign national' as defined in law.