First GBS death reported in Kerala as 58-year-old dies of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Kochi For the past few months, the GBS cases have been rising in India, with Pune in Maharashtra the worst affected. The condition is caused by water contamination in most cases.

Kochi: The first GBS death was on Tuesday reported in Kerala after a 58-year-old died of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Kochi. The patient was undergoing treatment in Kottayam Medical College.

"Joy was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College for the past 28 days. The doctors have confirmed GBS as the cause of death," said Preema Simix, the member representing the Kavana ward in Avoly Panchayat near Muvattupuzha.

It must be noted that the GBS is a rare autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves.

Symptoms of GBS include tingling and numbness, often starting in the feet, muscle weakness and pain, and difficulty walking.

Last week, Andhra Pradesh reported a death and around 17 cases of GBS in the state. A 10-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu also died due to to GBS a few days ago.

As per latest updates, over 14 deaths have been reported all over the country due to the diseases so far and the exact cause of the disease, which has been reported in various Indian states, has not been fully understood so far though it's generally found to follow an infection with virus or bacteria.