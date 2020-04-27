First coronavirus case emerges from Supreme Court, attendant tests positive

Image Source : PTI Supreme Court/File Image

An attendant working in the Supreme Court has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first case of the deadly virus that has emerged from the top court of India. Two registrars have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. It is not yet known whether the attendant was part of the regular or contractual staff.

The functioning of the Supreme Court has been restricted since the last month. The court invoked its extraordinary Constitutional powers under Article 142 to step away from the convention of open court hearings. The court had made it clear that public health takes precedence over conventions. Judiciary would have to improvise and continue to bank heavily on "videoconferencing technologies" in the wake of the "unprecedented and extraordinary outbreak of a pandemic."

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 3,000-mark on Monday after 190 new cases were reported. At least 3,108 people have tested positive for the virus so far. No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday.

