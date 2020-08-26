Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at mixing plant in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

A fire broke out at a mixing plant in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Bajaura area.

Two fire tenders are attempting to douse the flames as a fire-fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a mixing plant in Bajaura area of Kullu district. Two fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. No casualty/injury reported so far. pic.twitter.com/koqFgF31Wz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage