New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2020 10:04 IST
Image Source : ANI

Fire breaks out at mixing plant in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

A fire broke out at a mixing plant in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Bajaura area. 

Two fire tenders are attempting to douse the flames as a fire-fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

 

 

