Thick Smoke erupts from Barak Brahmaputra Express at Bihara station | Video The visuals from the incident show smoke coming out from the Barak Brahmaputra Express at Bihara station, panic-stricken passengers deboarded the train. However, the officials controlled the situation.

A thick smoke was spotted from the Barak-Brahmaputra Express at Bihara station, Silchar Town in the Cachar district of Assam on early Sunday, causing chaos and delay of the train. A video emerged on social media showing a wave of smoke erupting from the Barak-Brahmaputra Express at Bihara Railway Station, leading to a delay in the train. Following the chaos due to the fire incident, the Northeast Frontier Railway clarified that the incident was caused by some break binding issue.

The Barak-Brahmaputra Express was going from Shillong to Tinusukia when smoke, coming out from the wheels of the train, was spotted in Cachar.

There was smoke due to brake binding in the wheel of one of the sleeper coaches of train 15641, said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO).

"Brake binding happens when the brakes grip the wheels too tightly, leading to smoke. The issue was immediately attended, and train left Bihara station, after a delay of around 45 minutes. There is no cause for concern," added Sharma.

New Jalpaiguri Express train stranded in Balasore hitting object on tracks

In another incident, Chennai-bound New Jalpaiguri Central Express was stranded between Soro and Markona stations in Odisha’s Balasore district for nearly four hours on Saturday after the engine hit an object on the tracks and could not move any further.

In a bulletin, the South Eastern Railway (SER) said the train remained stranded between Soro and Markona stations from 2.45 PM to 6.23 PM.

The SER said the train's engine hit an object lying on the tracks, causing it to become immobile. "An alternative loco was arranged and the train departed at 6.23 PM," it said.

(With agencies inputs)