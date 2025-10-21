Fire breaks out in building near Rashtrapati Bhavan, five fire tenders rushed to spot A call regarding the fire breaking out in domestic articles on the ground floor of the two-storey building was received at 1:51 pm.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a building near gate number 31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a swift response from authorities, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. According to officials, a call reporting the fire, which originated from domestic articles on the ground floor of a two-storey building, was received at 1:51 pm.

"A minor fire was reported from the Rashtrapati Bhawan Complex. Fire was reported from Flat no. 19 of Narmada Apartments and Gate no.31 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Fire was brought under control at 2.15 pm," it said.

Five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes, the official added. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

"We rushed five fire tenders to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 2:15 pm," the DFS official said.

Fire at a residential building in Delhi due to firecrackers

Earlier, seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Diwali night, officials said on Tuesday. A PCR call was received at 9.49 pm regarding fire in a dwelling house situated in Mohan Garden.

"A total of seven people of three families were rescued from the building, out of which four were rescued with the help of ropes by the local police with assistance from people around before the arrival of the Fire Brigade," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. The remaining three were brought out of the house by the fire brigade personnel, he added.

Those rescued include Harvinder Singh (34), his wife Priya (27), Virender Singh (32), his wife Premvadha, Rakhi Kumari (40), her children Vaishnavi Sinha (15) and Krishna Sinha (10), the DCP said, adding that all escaped unhurt.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Six-year-old among four killed in fire at residential complex in Navi Mumbai | VIDEO

Also Read: 15-year-old boy killed, three injured in fire at chawl in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade