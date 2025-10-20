15-year-old boy killed, three injured in fire at chawl in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade A tragic fire broke out early Monday morning at a chawl in Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai, killing a 15-year-old boy and injuring three others.

New Delhi:

A 15-year-old boy lost his life and three others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in the early hours of Monday (October 20) at a chawl in Shivshakti Nagar, located on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg in Cuffe Parade, South Mumbai.

According to fire and civic officials, the incident occurred around 4:15 am in a single-storey chawl. The fire was reportedly confined to electric wiring, three electric vehicle batteries, and household items in a small 10x10 ft area on the first floor.

Teen declared dead, others hospitalised

Four people were injured in the blaze and rushed to St George’s Hospital. Yash Vitthal Khot (15) was declared dead on arrival.

The injured include:

Devendra Choudhary (30): admitted to the ICU Viraj Khot (13): stable condition Sangram Kurne (25): stable condition

A fire engine was dispatched immediately, and the fire was extinguished by 4:35 am, preventing it from spreading further. Fortunately, the blaze was contained to a limited area, though it proved fatal. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Initial assessments suggest it may have been linked to electrical wiring or EV battery malfunction, but further investigation is ongoing.