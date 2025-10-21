Six-year-old among four killed in fire at residential complex in Navi Mumbai | VIDEO The incident took place at 2 am at the Raheja Complex in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. Three flats were affected in the fire.

Navi Mumbai:

At least four people lost their lives after a fire broke out at a residential complex in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said officials.

The incident took place at 2 am at the Raheja Complex in Navi Mumbai's Vashi. Three flats were affected in the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet and a probe has been launched.

The deceased have been identified as Vaidik Balakrishna (6), Pooja Rajan (39), Sundar Balakrishnan (46), and Kamal Heeralal Jain (84).

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Mumbai on Monday after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a fire at a chawl in Cuffe Parade. The incident, according to officials, took place around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl (row tenement) in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg.

They said three others were also injured in the incident, adding that the deceased has been identified as Yash Vitthal Khot. The injured - who have been identified as Devendra Choudhary (30), Viraj Khot (13), and Sangram Kurne (25) - have been admitted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment.