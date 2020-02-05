Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
Fire breaks out in building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill

A fire broke out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill on Wednesday. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, three persons have been rescued till now. Rescue operation underway.

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2020 21:10 IST
Fire breaks out in building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill (Representational image)
Fire breaks out in building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill (Representational image)

A fire broke out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill on Wednesday. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, three persons have been rescued till now. Rescue operation underway. 

The fire is confined on the fifth floor of the ground-plus 14 floored residential building. According to preliminary reports, no one is stranded in the building, and the residents have reportedly been safely rescued.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. No casualty was reported. 

More to details to follow...

