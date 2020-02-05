Image Source : FILE Fire breaks out in building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar hill (Representational image)

A fire broke out in a building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill on Wednesday. 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, three persons have been rescued till now. Rescue operation underway.

The fire is confined on the fifth floor of the ground-plus 14 floored residential building. According to preliminary reports, no one is stranded in the building, and the residents have reportedly been safely rescued.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. No casualty was reported.

More to details to follow...