Image Source : TWITTER Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Mohali Phase-5

A massive fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Phase 5 Mohali on Sunday morning. As per reports, the fire that resulted in goods worth lakhs of rupees burn to ashes was caused by a short circuit.

When the workers of the store showed up to work at approximately 08:30 am, they immediately called the owners of the showroom.

Fire Brigade reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The firefighters found it difficult to enter the building because of excessive smoke. Councilors and administration officials also reached the spot as soon as the news of the fire broke out.