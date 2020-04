Fire breaks out at old HAL Airport in Bengaluru

An incident of fire has been reported from the foundry department near the Hindustan Aeronotics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru, HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar told news agency ANI.

"There is a fire incident in the foundry department near the old HAL airport. All efforts are being made to control the fire," Sutar said.

