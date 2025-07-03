Fire breaks out at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, several fire tenders dispatched The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway, as per an official.

New Delhi: A transformer at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi caught fire on Thursday, prompting a quick response from emergency services. According to a Delhi Fire Services official, five fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to bring the blaze under control. No injuries or casualties were reported so far, the official added.