FIR registered by Delhi Police for malicious social media post against CJI DY Chandrachud's wife

Image Source : PTI DY Chandrachud.

In a significant development, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged 'malicious' post on social emdia against CJI DY Chandrachud's wife after a complaint was filed by the Supreme Court administration. "A complaint was received from the office of Admin Security, Supreme Court of India, with regard to a malicious, ill-intended, factually incorrect tweet circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) with an intention to malign judiciary on Monday," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The case was registered by Delhi Police's IFSO unit under sections 356 punishment for defaming), 217 (false information against public servant), 351 (threat to injure reputation), 61(2)(a) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS 2023 and Section 66(C) (punishment for identity theft) of the IT Act 2000 was registered with the Special Cell, the police said in the statement.

Earlier, a complaint was registered with Delhi Police from the Admin Security Office of the Supreme Court.

Delhi Police said the investigation has been taken up by Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO).

Prior to this, one man in West Bengal was booked for allegedly circulating fake news on social media to defame Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, police said.

Taking to X, the West Bengal Police said, fake news was "circulated on social media to intentionally defame the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India and attack the dignity of the Supreme Court, aiming to incite distrust and disturb public peace".

"A case has been registered against Sujit Haldar of Fulbari, Krishnaganj police station.

Investigation is underway," the police said.