Monday, August 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. FIR lodged against BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple

FIR lodged against BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple

Locals and state politicians of Opposition parties also registered their protest against the MP's behaviour inside the temple.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Dehradun Published on: August 02, 2021 9:08 IST
fir against dharmendra kashyap
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap

A case has been registered against BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika.

Locals and state politicians of Opposition parties also registered their protest against the MP's behaviour inside the temple.

On Sunday, Monika and Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar enquired about the incident and gathered complete information from the priests

On the instructions of the SDM, Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh Bisht has filed a case against MP Kashyap and his friends under Sections 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)& 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway.

Dharmendra Pradhan is a Bhartiya Janata Party MP from Aonla Uttar Pradesh from where he won the 2014 general elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Schools in Punjab reopen for all classes from today

Also Read: Caste-based census: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav on the same page

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X