FIR lodged against BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap for misbehaving with priests at Jageshwar temple

A case has been registered against BJP MP Dharmendra Kashyap and his friends for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the priests at Jageshwar temple in Almora district of Uttarakhand, informed Almora Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Monika.

Locals and state politicians of Opposition parties also registered their protest against the MP's behaviour inside the temple.

On Sunday, Monika and Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar enquired about the incident and gathered complete information from the priests

On the instructions of the SDM, Sub-Inspector Gopal Singh Bisht has filed a case against MP Kashyap and his friends under Sections 188(Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)& 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway.

Dharmendra Pradhan is a Bhartiya Janata Party MP from Aonla Uttar Pradesh from where he won the 2014 general elections.

(With ANI Inputs)

