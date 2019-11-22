Image Source : PTI PHOTO FIR filed against Azam Khan's wife, son in Rampur

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan. Both Tanzeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam are SP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh. The FIR has been lodged in a case of an alleged conspiracy to grab government land in 2014 when Azam Khan was an urban development minister in the Akhilesh government.

The FIR has been filed under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The said land was under the possession of Rampur district magistrate.

Former DCDF (District Cooperative Development Federation) chairman Sayyed Jafar Ali is also an accused and an FIR against him has also been filed.

More than 84 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are related to land encroachment for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Azam Khan is the chancellor of the university.

