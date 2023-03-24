Friday, March 24, 2023
     
Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved 'The Finance Bill 2023' in the Lok Sabha, which gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2023-24 to be taken into consideration.

March 24, 2023
Image Source : PTI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled 'The Finance Bill 2023' in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the 'The Finance Bill 2023 amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Adani Group issue before the house was adjourned for the day. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled 'The Finance Bill 2023' in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition MPs raised slogans like "Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai" and "We want JPC" in the Hosue. 

"I propose to set up a committee under the Finance Secretary to look into the issue of pensions and evolve an approach which addresses the needs of employees while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect common citizens," said Sitharaman as she tabled the Bill. The Minister further said that the approach will be designed for adoption by both the central government and state governments.

Sitharaman said that it has been represented that payments for foreign tours through credit cards are not being captured under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and they escape tax collection at source. "The RBI is being requested to look into this with a view to bring credit card payments for foreign tours within the ambit of LRS and tax collection at source thereon," she said.

The Finance Bill 2023, gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2023-24 to be taken into consideration.

The second half of the budget session began on March 13 and will commence on April 6. The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget on February 1.

