Ferozepur Municipal Council Results 2026: Ward-wise winner list, party-wise tally and highlights

Ferozepur (Punjab) :

The results of the 33-ward Ferozepur Municipal Council election were declared on May 29 as counting concluded amid tight competition between major political parties and independent candidates. The civic poll witnessed contests across all wards, with local governance issues such as sanitation, road repairs, drainage, drinking water supply and urban infrastructure remaining central to the campaign.

The outcome of the Ferozepur Municipal Council election is being seen as politically significant in the border district, with parties closely tracking urban voter sentiment ahead of future electoral contests in Punjab. The final tally is expected to shape the civic administration and local development priorities in the coming years.

The Ferozepur Municipal Council election has produced a fragmented verdict in the first 10 wards for which results have been declared. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Independent candidates have all secured victories, indicating a closely contested civic poll.

Among the declared results, the BJP won three wards, with Sita (Ward 1), Davinder Singh (Ward 2) and Mandeep Kaur (Ward 3) emerging victorious. The Aam Aadmi Party secured Ward 4 through Lakhwinder Singh, who registered a comfortable victory margin of 295 votes.

Congress candidates also performed strongly, winning four wards. Seema Kaur (Ward 5), Rishi Sharma (Ward 6), Esha Sharma (Ward 9) and Jugraj Singh (Ward 10) were declared winners. Independent candidates Asha Kalia and Dinesh Kumar Taneja registered notable victories in Wards 7 and 8, respectively, with both recording margins of more than 600 votes.

Ferozepur Municipal Council Results Winner List

Ward No. Winner Party Winning Margin Ward 1 Sita Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 224 votes Ward 2 Davinder Singh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 66 votes Ward 3 Mandeep Kaur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 121 votes Ward 4 Lakhwinder Singh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 295 votes Ward 5 Seema Kaur Indian National Congress (INC) 63 votes Ward 6 Rishi Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 38 votes Ward 7 Asha Kalia Independent (IND) 735 votes Ward 8 Dinesh Kumar Taneja Independent (IND) 621 votes Ward 9 Esha Sharma Indian National Congress (INC) 115 votes Ward 10 Jugraj Singh Indian National Congress (INC) 116 votes

With results from the remaining wards still awaited, the contest for control of the 33-member Ferozepur Municipal Council remains wide open.