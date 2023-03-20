FCRA violation: MHA recommends CBI inquiry against Harsh Mander's NGO Aman Biradari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The probe is set to trigger a fresh political outrage.

A CBI inquiry was recommended by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by former IAS official and human rights activist Harsh Mander, for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, officials said on Monday.

Mander was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government. He established Aman Biradari -- 'a people's campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world'.

All NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

Who is Harsh Mander?

Harsh Mander is one of noted authors and social activists. He started the Karwan-e-Mohabbat campaign in solidarity with the victims of communal or religiously motivated violence. Mander is the Director of the Centre for Equity Studies, a research organisation based in New Delhi. Mander also served as Special Commissioner to the Supreme Court of India in the Right to Food Campaign.

