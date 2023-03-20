Delhi liquor scam case: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till April 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi liquor scam case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 3 in connection with the excise policy case.

Siodia's judicial custody was extended by 14 days in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.

Notably, the AAP leader is presently on Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till March 22.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The excise policy was passed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Delhi government's version is that the policy was formulated to ensure the generation of optimum revenue, eradicate the sale of spurious liquor or non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience. The CBI had filed a case against alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy.

The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI.

Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons were booked in the case.It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

(with inputs from agencies)

