Farmers' protests limited to Punjab, says Union Minister Javadekar

Image Source : PTI Farmers' protests limited to Punjab: Javadekar

Agitation by farmers against three new farm laws are limited only to Punjab and that too due to political reasons, Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

Javadekar is in Goa to engage with the farmers and allay their fears on the agriculture-related laws passed by Parliament last month, which have stoked protests by farmers in many parts of the country.

"We thought the agitations had begun on account of these laws, but barring Punjab, there seem to be no agitations elsewhere. In Punjab too, the agitation is due to political reasons. The funny thing about Punjab (agitation) is that it is claimed that APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) and MSP (Minimum Support Price) would be done away with. But both still exist," Javadekar told a meeting of farmers in North Goa's Mayem village.

"Purchasing of paddy has begun in Punjab. Farmers have started selling paddy and protesting as well, because of the politics involved. The Congress, which is in power, as well as the Shiromani Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party are opposing the laws for various reasons. The agitation is political," Javadekar also said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage