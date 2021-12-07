Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Samyukt Kisan Morcha's crucial meet today to decide future course of action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Farmers celebrate after PM Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm laws, at Singhu Border in Delhi on Nov 19, 2021.

Days after the Parliament repealed the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will be holding a crucial meeting on Tuesday at Delhi's Singhu border to discuss whether to end the over-an-year- old agitation, among other issues. Reiterating their demands from before the government announced to repeal the laws, the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, has been demanding legal backing for, among others, Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of cases against the farmers' families since last year and compensation to the farmers' families that died in the last one year during agitation. The SKM said that although the government has repealed the laws and asked for a five-member team for holding talks, there has been no formal assurance from the government on the pending issues yet. It said that the farmers' struggle for their still-pending demands will continue as the outfit has not received any reply from the government on the pending demands. It may be recalled that the government had reached out to the farmers last month asking them to suggest five names for the committee. The government had repealed the three farm laws on November 29.

