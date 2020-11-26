Will leave politics if there'll be any trouble on MSP: Khattar to Amarinder Singh

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Addressing Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his tweet, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that he will leave politics if there will be any trouble on MSP. He also asked the Punjab CM to stop inciting innocent farmers.

"Capt Amarinder Singh, I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on MSP - therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. I've been trying to reach out to you for last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable...," tweets Haryana CM ML Khattar.

In his another tweet, Haryana CM alleged Amarinder Singh of not taking farmer's issues seriously and running away from talks.

"I've been trying to reach out to you for the last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable - is this how serious you are for farmer's issues? You're only tweeting and running away from talks, Why?," he tweeted.

He urged Punjab CM to atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic. "Time for your Lies, Deception and Propaganda is over - let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people - atleast avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic," he tweeted further.

Khattar's tweets comes after Punjab Chief Minister's office released a statement that the CM Captain Amarinder Singh condemned Haryana government’s forcible attempts to prevent farmers from marching to Delhi. He also questioned Manohar Lal Khattar's government for stopping farmers, terms use of force as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

Tens of thousands of farmers on Thursday broke police barricades ahead of the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu near Ambala, in which several protesters and policemen were injured. According to the All India Kisan Sabha, there are over 50,000 farmers at the spot.

Bracing overnight rains and chilly winds, thousands of protesting farmers have assembled at various places along the Haryana-Punjab borders amid mounting tension.

They have been stopped by the Haryana Police while heading towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the three Central Farm Laws.

