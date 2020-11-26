Bharat Bandh LIVE: Delhi borders sealed as farmers begin march from Punjab, Haryana

Image Source : FILE Farmers protest LIVE Updates

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are headed for Delhi as a planned protest against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmers who are protesting against the three new farm laws will try to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital as part of their "Delhi Chalo” march call. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a "Samyukta Kisan Morcha" to press the central government to scrap the three farm laws. Haryana has put up road barricades to seal its borders with Punjab for the next two days, to stop the farmers from their onwards march to Delhi.

Earlier, Haryana Police used cranes to put boulders on roads and restricted the movement of traffic on various stretches to thwart the march. The Ambala-Delhi highway in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district was witness to dramatic scenes as police used water cannons on agitating farmers. The Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi for the next three days.

Farmers protest LIVE Updates:

9:16 am: Bus services affected, markets closed in Kochi

Bus services affected, markets closed in Kochi as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws

Image Source : ANI Bharat Bandh: Shops closed in Kochi

8:42 am: Heavy deployment of police personnel on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). Police also use drones to monitor situation.

Delhi: Heavy deployment of police personnel on the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) in the anticipation of farmer's 'Delhi-Chalo' protests. Police also use drones to monitor situation pic.twitter.com/ev8Q2pDln7 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

8:35 am: Railway track blocked at Belgharia station in North 24 parganas

The members of Left trade union block railway track at Belgharia station in North 24 Parganas (Pics 1&2) and hold a demonstration in Kolkata (Pics 3&4), during a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws

8: 20 am: Security heightened at Delhi-Faridabad border

Faridabad Police say, "We've clear instructions to not let any members of Bharatiya Kisan Union enter Delhi today and tomorrow. Police teams deployed at all important entry points."

Image Source : ANI Farmers protest live updates

Latest India News