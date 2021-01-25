Farmer Protests: Thousands gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan; Sharad Pawar to address rally

Image Source : ANI Sharad Pawar to address rally against farm law at Mumbai's Azad Maidan

Farmers from various districts of Maharashtra gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday, in protest against the new Farm Laws. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will also take part in the protest and will address the gathering.

Like farmers of various other states, they too are demanding a repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. The laws were enacted by the Centre last year.

While speaking to ANI, a protestor said, "We'll give a memorandum to Governor today. Our families have also come with us because if we lose farming, the entire family will come on the road."

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "Some parties are misguiding and trying to agitate without the support of farmers. I want to ask Congress that NCP permitted contract farming in 2006. It is okay to have contract farming in the state but wrong when Centre brings out the same. What double standard is it?"

Ramdas Athawale dubs Mumbai's rally a publicity stunt

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said there was no need of a farmers' march in Mumbai in support of peasants protesting near Delhi against the Centre's three new farm laws, and claimed it is being done only for "publicity".

The central government is on the farmers' side and ready to give justice to the peasants, he asserted.

